Report: Kids Under 9 Spend This Amount of Time a Day on Screens
or parents it's really easy to distract their child with a smartphone or a tablet during dinner at a restaurant or while on a doctor's appointment for example. But according to a new report, the amount of time children spend staring at a screen every day, is alarming. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 11:15 AM. EDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
UF students tell us what they believe ahead of…Oct 19, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Why is UF letting Richard Spencer speak on campus?Oct 18, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 8:24 a.m.