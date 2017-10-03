Report: Starbucks Employees Recall Las Vegas Shooter's Bad Temper

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Veteran steals truck, transports dozens to hospital after Las Vegas shooting
-
Is your phone spying on you?
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
Las Vegas shooter's brother reacts to incident
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
More Stories
-
Man, wife and stepson die in Sarasota murder-suicideOct. 3, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: All but 3 victims identifiedOct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Vegas gunman had bump stock, device used to modify weaponOct. 3, 2017, 9:44 a.m.