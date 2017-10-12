Republican Senator Asks If Trump Is Backtracking on Presidential Oath
Republican Senator Ben Sasse is asking whether or not President Trump is backtracking on the oath he took when he was sworn into office. Veuer's Natasha Abellard (@Natasha Abellard) has the story.
WTSP 10:42 AM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
California wildfires: Death toll continues to rise,…Oct. 9, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Hillsborough County man arrested for impregnating…Oct 12, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
-
Deputies: Missing, endangered felon sent texts…Oct 12, 2017, 6:44 a.m.