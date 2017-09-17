Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
WTSP 6:17 PM. EDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 storms churning in open Atlantic
-
Status on power outages
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Power slowly being restored after Hurricane Irma
-
Food stamps users struggle to replace lost edibles
-
More activity out in the tropics
-
Tropics are heating up
-
Triple tropical threat in Atlantic
-
Trucker fired for giving away plywood
-
Nursing home deaths raises concerns about senior facilities after Irma
More Stories
-
National Hurricane Center: Maria strengthens into…Sep 17, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
Withlacoochee River reaches major flood stage not…Sep 17, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
-
Dog found electrocuted in downed power lines following IrmaSep 17, 2017, 4:58 p.m.