Some of the Worst Mass Shootings in U.S. History
As police sort through the details of the worst mass murder in modern US history with at least 50 people dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas...it is a sad reminder of america's history of mass shootings. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 10:39 AM. EDT October 02, 2017
