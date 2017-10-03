Suan Juan Mayor Critical of Trump Plans to Attend President's Hurricane Briefing

With President Trump set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday -- after it was struck by two hurricanes -- San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz plans to attend a briefing with the U.S. president. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

WTSP 8:55 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

