This Country Now Has More Billionaires Than the U.S.
If you're looking to build wealth, you may consider moving to China, where, according to the Union Bank of Switzerland, one billionaire is created every three weeks. That puts Asia ahead of the United States for the first time.
WTSP 11:44 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Tampa police to release new video related to…Oct 26, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
Registered your surveillance camera? Tampa police…Oct 26, 2017, 11:49 a.m.
-
Love at first sight, now a nightmare: Pet scams…Oct 26, 2017, 11:33 a.m.