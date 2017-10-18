Trump Calls Out James Comey For Protecting 'Crooked Hillary' During Email Scandal
President Trump lashed out at former FBI director James Comey on Wednesday for protecting Hillary Clinton during her private email server scandal. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTSP 9:49 AM. EDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
Trump challenges claim he told widow that soldier…Oct 18, 2017, 8:55 a.m.
-
Driver of silver Mercedes sought in deadly…Oct 18, 2017, 9:34 a.m.
-
Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was…Oct 18, 2017, 7:39 a.m.