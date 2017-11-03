Trump 'Disappointed' in the Justice Department For Not Investigating Democrats And Hillary Clinton
President Trump is again calling on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WTSP 11:51 AM. EDT November 03, 2017
