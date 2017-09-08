Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WTSP 8:34 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane hacks
-
Evacuation ordered in part of Pinellas
-
Hurricane Irma 5 a.m. Friday update: Now a dangerous Category 4 storm
-
Gov. Rick Scott, Tampa Bay leaders stress preparation ahead of Hurricane Irma
-
Hurricane watches issued on west coast
-
Irma still a Category 5 hurricane
-
Hurricane Irma update 5am
-
I-75 and I-95 major traffic back-up due to evacuations from Irma
-
Noon Thursday, Sept. 7: Hurricane Irma a 175-mph storm
-
How to properly prepare for hurricanes
More Stories
-
National Hurricane Center: Irma to bring 'severe'…Sep. 8, 2017, 3:24 a.m.
-
FRIDAY IRMA: What you need to knowSep. 8, 2017, 2:57 a.m.
-
Florida braces for Hurricane Irma: Watches, warnings…Sep. 8, 2017, 5:36 a.m.