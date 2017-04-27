'10 Concerts I've Been To' is here to clog your Facebook feed. (That's not a lie.)

On Facebook, following links to quizzes can lead users to internet scams or sites that access your personal details. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, AFP/Getty Images)

If you have used Facebook over the last 24-48 hours, you may have noticed something slowly dominating your News Feed. No, it's not baby pictures, or yet another game invite. It's a series of lists titled "10 Concerts I've Been To, One is a Lie."

Here's a list of 10 concerts I have been to, 1 is a lie. Can you guess which one? 🙈



1. N

2. O

3. O

4. N

5. E

6. C

7. A

8. R

9. E

10. S — Charlie Muncaster (@CMuncasterMusic) April 27, 2017

The premise is pretty straightforward: users share a list of 10 musicians or bands. The user has attended the concerts of nine of these performers, and one is fake. The goal is to see if your friends can guess which is the fake.

It's not exactly clearly how and why this trend took off, but the earliest posts we can find published are on April 25.

My entire news feed is filled with top 10 concerts + 1 lie right now. Next subject please — Jake Crocker (@JakeCrocker) April 27, 2017

Since then it's gone viral, judging from the countless public posts on the "10 Concerts" game published over the last couple days. On Facebook, it appears we're at the phase where users are having fun guessing their friends' fake concerts.

A search on Twitter turns up several similar posts asking followers to pick out the fake among 10 concerts. Although, if you're someone who is already done with this trend, you'll find plenty of company on Twitter.

If you enjoy music, then this meme is pretty great. If you hate a clogged News Feed, this is your nightmare. Just remember, like everything else viral, it goes away quickly.

USA TODAY