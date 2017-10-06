AIM logging off forever this December

(Photo: Creatas Images)

You'll have to change your away message for good now.

AOL Instant Messenger, fondly known as AIM, will log off forever this year.

An announcement was posted to AIM's home page and the news is making its away across newer forms of social media:

AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) is shutting down for good on December 15 pic.twitter.com/Dgn32o9N4X — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) October 6, 2017

AIM was a staple for communication among 90s kids and millennials. The messenger service allowed one-on-one and group chats as users organized "Buddy Lists" to sort through chat friends.

According to a statement posted by AOL, AIM will end Dec. 15.

© 2017 WKYC-TV