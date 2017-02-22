Apple employees will soon be working in a giant 'spaceship'

A closeup of the main ring-shaped building at Apple Park. (Photo: Apple)

Here are three words guaranteed to capture your attention: Apple spaceship campus.

The tech giant confirmed Wednesday that Apple Park — the 175-acre campus co-founder Steve Jobs once compared to a spaceship — will open to employees in April. Apple says it will take more than six months to move the 12,000-plus employees to the new campus in Cupertino, Calif., which is where Apple's current headquarters resides.

The project is an important one for Apple. It was first envisioned by Jobs "as a center for creativity and collaboration," said Apple in a statement. It features a ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building boasting the world’s largest panels of curved glass.

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement. "He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come.”

Among the other campus amenities: A visitors' center with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for employees, two miles of walking and running paths, secure research and development facilities and the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater.

The Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, which will open later this year. (Photo: Apple)

The Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, which will open later this year. (Photo: Apple)

"Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness," Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, said in a statement. "It was his favorite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well,” said . “He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus.”

According to a 2013 report from the Associated Press, the project was estimated to cost $5 billion.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

USA TODAY