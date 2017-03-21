Apple unveils new iPad for $329

Apple's new iPad that starts at $329. Apple photo

Apple (AAPL) unveiled a new iPad on Tuesday starting at $329, introducing a lower-cost model of its tablet to boost sales.

The iPad will feature a 9.7-inch screen, A9 processing chip and up to 10 hours of battery life. It will be available to order on March 24.

With the lower price, this model of the iPad is a slight step down from the iPad Pro in the same size. The Pro features a 12-megapixel camera, compared to 8 megapixel for the newer iPad, plus boasts a faster processing chip.

Shares of Apple are up 0.5% in early trading, coming off record highs as investors awaited details of the tech giant's latest hardware.

Apple's shift to a more affordable iPad arrives as the company tries to spark interest in its tablet. It's significantly less expensive than its iPad Pro line whose 9.7-inch models start at $599.

