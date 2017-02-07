Autofill feature could put your wallet at risk

ST. PETERSBURG – It takes you a few seconds and saves you minutes, but what are you giving up with the autofill feature on your computer, phone or tablet?

A developer in Finland recently exposed how hackers are exploiting the autofill feature. It shows the name and email address fields being filled out and at the bottom what a hacker is really getting including phone number, mailing address and other information that you program to be automatic.

Jacob Lott with Tampa Computer Doctors says he does not use autofill and recommends that you turn it off, especially if you’re browsing websites that you might not know.

Lott says browsers like Chrome, Safari and Edge are meant to be user-friendly but that functionality can cost you in security.

“When you click on something, anything, a click, it may say it's going to do one thing and I'll do 100 other things,” said Lott.

He explained that hackers often create secure websites to get your private information from autofill. Those sites will have the lock and "https://" prefis.

“All that means is that you’re going to a secure website. It does not necessarily mean you’re secure,” he said.

Lott says it’s unlikely that you would stumble upon something like that while surfing the web. Instead, you’ll probably get an email that will prompt you to a site like that.

“It could be signing up for a book club or something like that, something where you're just totally not expecting to have to worry about security. Your autofill puts in your email address, but it could have a bunch of other things filled in as well,” Lott explained.

Lott says in addition to disabling the autofill feature you should use a secure browser.

“I have Firefox set up with special settings so that it doesn't retain any information, it doesn't store my history, it blocks any downloads, it does not store cookies. That way if I go to a website with a virus it's not gonna hurt me.”

You can disable autofill by going to your browser’s preference menu and looking under “Privacy.” You should also do so on your smartphone. Go into settings, touch the Safari icon, touch AutoFill and turn off “Names and Passwords” and “Credit Cards.”

