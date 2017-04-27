Convenient or creepy? Amazon Echo Look sees you!

Woman standing with shopping bag, low section (Photo: Leonard Mc Lane, (c) Leonard Mc Lane)

There's been talk of Amazon Echo's innovative technology in the past.

On top of Alexa's ability to stream music and easy access to the news, the new Amazon Echo Look can also see you.

It is respondent to voice commands and its LED lighting can capture videos and photos of what the user is wearing, and tell you exactly how you look. Kind of like your own personal stylist, in a way.

It demonstrates how you look like from a different angle, it keeps track of what you're wearing, it can keep track of fashion trends, and you can share your outfits on social media.

For more information on the Echo Look, check out the CBS Philly article.

© 2017 WTSP-TV