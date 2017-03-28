Facebook's new feature

One of Facebook's many new Snapchat-like filters

As you scroll through Facebook this morning, you might notice something new.

The social media app is starting to look a lot like Snapchat.

There's a new camera icon at the top left corner of its mobile app that allows users to open their phone's camera to do a photo or video post.

Facebook's other new Snapchat-copycat features are filters and animations that can be added to images.

There's also the stories feature that lets users post photos and video that stay live for 24 hours.

