Facebook's new feature

10News Staff , WTSP 6:32 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

As you scroll through Facebook this morning, you might notice something new.

The social media app is starting to look a lot like Snapchat.

There's a new camera icon at the top left corner of its mobile app that allows users to open their phone's camera to do a photo or video post.

Facebook's other new Snapchat-copycat features are filters and animations that can be added to images.

There's also the stories feature that lets users post photos and video that stay live for 24 hours.

