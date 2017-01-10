FBI paid Best Buy techs for child porn information

TAMPA – Federal court documents reveal a relationship between the FBI and Best Buy Geek Squad technicians who were paid after informing the agency of suspected child pornography discovered during data recovery jobs.

The case of a California doctor charged with possession of child pornography exposed the informants and raises questions of privacy and Fourth Amendment intrusions.

“Anybody that does child pornography should rot in hell. I don’t know how else to say it, but they really should,” said Jacob Lott with Tampa Computer Doctors.

He’s repaired thousands of computers and says if he ever found serious evidence of child pornography he would have no problem alerting law enforcement, but he’s never had to do so and says he definitely would not take payment.

“In 15 years of doing this we found two questionable computers and we’re talking a couple thousand computers a year,” said Lott.

One of those cases was caused by a virus. The other was a man who fights child porn online by helping law enforcement target local offenders.

Both explained and legal.

“We don’t go searching for anything,” Lott explained, “To access somebody's computer in that manner and go looking for anything is a fine line between what is acceptable and what isn't.”



In sworn affidavits, Best Buy technicians and an FBI agent revealed that in exchange for flagging possible child pornography, the FBI gave at least two technicians $500. Both say they gave that money to charity.

Sarasota civil rights attorney Andrea Mogensen says there is a huge concern for privacy and the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unlawful searches.

“There is a duty to report, but there's a question - there is no duty to search. So that’s where it's become a little dicey. If repair people are actually actively searching people's photographs and videos and download files and things unassociated with the repairs, that’s sort of another matter altogether, particularly if they're being paid by the government to do it,” said Mogensen.

Jeff Shelman with Best Buy Corporation provided 10News with this statement:

"Best Buy and Geek Squad have no relationship with the FBI. From time to time, our repair agents discover material that may be child pornography and we have a legal and moral obligation to turn that material over to law enforcement. We are proud of our policy and share it with our customers before we begin any repair.

“Any circumstances in which an employee received payment from the FBI is the result of extremely poor individual judgment, is not something we tolerate and is certainly not a part of our normal business behavior.

“To be clear, our agents unintentionally find child pornography as they try to make the repairs the customer is paying for. They are not looking for it. Our policies prohibit agents from doing anything other than what is necessary to solve the customer’s problem so that we can maintain their privacy and keep up with the volume of repairs.”

Mogensen says you can’t protect yourself by reading the privacy policy so you understand what privacy rights you are waiving. You can also ask a technician for protection.

“Any technician should be able to provide them multiple ways to be able to keep that information private while still being able to do the work on their computer that they need,” Lott said.

He suggested using software to password protect files or putting personal data like pictures on a thumb drive until the computer is returned.

