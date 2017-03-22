FBI warns app could be exposing your kids to online predators

(Photo: WTSP)

Marisa Lungsford is a mother of 4 and is shocked to hear what we have to tell her about the newest app teens are downloading called, Yellow.

“Yeah no. Absolutely not. My kids will be making friends at baseball fields, in the neighborhood,” says Lungsford.

The app is described as a way to make friends in your neighborhood. Some call it the tinder for kids because you can swipe left or right, whether you like their photo or not.

Then users can exchange pictures and messages but there’s no verification system from stopping an adult from posing as someone much younger and that’s where police say there’s a problem.

“Many investigations, when we arrest predators, on their computer it is not uncommon to see them on these applications posing as a child themselves, posing as a 15-year-old, 16-year-old boy."

Tampa Police Detective Jeremy Larson says they hadn’t heard about this app yet, but there’s so many out there now, allowing users to do the exact same thing.

“It’s unfortunate, most parents don’t realize what phones are capable of,” says Detective Larson.

He says that’s why parents need to be on alert.

“Biggest advice I can give parents, is to do good old fashion parenting. This is another form of monitoring. Go through their phones, see what’s on there, know their passwords. If they don’t have access to child’s phone, kids shouldn’t have access,” says Det. Larson.

Parents can download parental control apps.

Apps include Mobicip, Qustodio Parental Control, Norton Family Premier, and phonesheriff.

© 2017 WTSP-TV