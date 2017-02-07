FTC: Vizio secretly tracked and sold customer data

As you’re watching TV, your smart TV could be watching you. The Federal Trade Commission says that’s what Vizio has been doing, spying on millions of consumers without their permission. Now, the company has to pay $2.2 million for profiting off customers’ private information.

Second by second, every time you change the channel on your smart TV, manufacturers can track your viewing habits.

“It’s shocking to know they know what you're doing, and what you're watching. It’s kind of a little creepy, to be honest,” said Vizio customer Justin Linabury.

The FTC says Vizio went too far, installing software on some 11 million internet-connected TVs and collecting data. While that's not illegal, doing it secretly without customers' permission is.

“It's just crazy because I have a Vizio,” said customer Katherine Frontiero.

“It's very scary,” said Ashlee Rulison.

“First, they're spying on you with the laptops and cameras. Now you can't even come home and sit and watch TV. That is a real big concern,” said Vizio customer Ana Linabury.

“They're telling Vizio that Smart TVs are getting a little too smart for their own good,” says attorney Billy Howard with the Consumer Protection Firm.

The FTC says not only was Vizio spying under its "Smart Interactivity" program since February 2014, it was linking it to available personal information: age, sex, income, marital status, household size, education level, home ownership, and home values, then selling it to companies for targeted advertising.

“What's happening is these companies are invading your privacy and invading your home, and making big bucks off of it, and they need to be stopped,” Howard says.

Vizio says it never used names or contact info of customers, but agreed to pay $2.2 million settle the complaint and delete data collected before March 2016.

In a statement, the company said: VIZIO is pleased to reach this resolution with the FTC and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs. Going forward, this resolution sets a new standard for best industry privacy practices for the collection and analysis of data collected from today’s internet-connected televisions and other home devices. The ACR program never paired viewing data with personally identifiable information such as name or contact information, and the Commission did not allege or contend otherwise. Instead, as the Complaint notes, the practices challenged by the government related only to the use of viewing data in the ‘aggregate’ to create summary reports measuring viewing audiences or behaviors

“Today, the FTC has made clear that all smart TV makers should get people’s consent before collecting and sharing television viewing information and VIZIO now is leading the way."

Court order: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/cases/170206_vizio_stipulated_proposed_order.pdf

“Our privacy in America today is under attack more than ever, and it's time to fight back,” says Howard.

Vizio customers can go into the TV Settings menu to turn off the Automated Content Recogntion:

1. Press the MENU button on your TV's remote or open HDTV Settings app.

2. Select System.

3. Select Reset & Admin.

4. Highlight Smart Interactivity.

5. Press RIGHT arrow to change setting to Off.

https://www.vizio.com/viewingdata

Howard warns anyone with a smart TV should read the fine print of the privacy policy and check your settings.

“I will, as soon as I get home. Before I even put these groceries away, I'll check that."

The FTC says Vizio can continue to collect data with customers' permission. The company will pay the FTC and New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs. It is unlikely consumers will see any of the money, unless a class action suit is filed.

To file a complaint with the FTC: https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submit-consumer-complaint-ftc

