Protecting yourself from identity theft

ST. PETERSBURG - Jan Janson knows how it feels when personal information is stolen.

“The bank called and alerted us that someone used our card,” says Janson. “They bought $400 worth of food at Food Lion.”

And Janson won’t be the only person to fall victim to identity fraud this year.

A study from Javelin Strategy and Research suggests fraud hit a record 15.4 million Americans last year, up 16 percent from 2015.

“Any time there’s a two-factor authentication involved for email, bank accounts, whatever, it’s going to make you stronger. Make sure you’re using two-factor authentication. Be aware of skimmers built on ATMs or gas pumps,” says Jeremy Rasmussen, Director of Cybersecurity for Abacode He says there are things you can do to keep yourself safe.

“I think the future is coming. The industry is changing to offer a chip and pin system so we can have two-factor identification. Keep your credit card in sight during transactions. That’s one thing.”

Rasmussen says even though officials are trying to come up with better proactive measures, criminals are also coming up with better methods.

“Human and end user are always the weakest link in any security situation,” he said.

He also says another tip is to make sure you have a password on your cell phone since there’s so much information in it.

