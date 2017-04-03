Internet trolls may be tricking children into watching disturbing videos

Vector play button (Photo: Skarin)

There's a new warning out there for parents allowing their children to watch YouTube videos. Some may have explicit or inappropriate content, but appear harmless for children to see.

Many search options including "Doc McStuffins," "nursery rhymes," or "Disney" are not what they appear to be.

According to the WKMG article, these videos along with other similar YouTube clips are masked as cartoons but are not kid-friendly.

The person who creates these videos will sometimes tag them in ways to fool people into searching for them, including children and their parents.

There is an option to flag or report videos on YouTube towards the bottom of the video.

The best option for parents looking to find content that is appropriate for children is downloading "YouTube Kids," which will only bring up content that is safe for the age range that the parent searches for.

