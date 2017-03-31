Just how private are your Microsoft's Docs.com files?

logo sits illuminated outside the Microsoft pavilion on the opening day of the World Mobile Congress at the Fira Gran Via Complex on February 22, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

People who use Docs.com appear to be unknowingly sharing private documents with the rest of the online world.

Docs.com is a document-sharing website for Microsoft 365 users. It allows them to post documents and share them, and it also has a search feature.

In the Tampa Bay area alone, 10News found dozens of resumes posted on the site, which included phone numbers, addresses and emails, as well as work experience. We also found a college acceptance letter, a travel itinerary with flight and confirmation numbers and pictures of a child on her first day of school.

The problem is, the default setting when publishing a document is public, even though many people thought they were posting documents privately. Since this came to light, Microsoft has added a pop-up warning users of the privacy risks.

If you want to protect yourself when uploading content, you can change the settings of the public document. Click "edit details" and change the setting to "limited," so only people you send the link to directly can view it.

