Last day to use Samsung Galaxy Note 7

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you still have your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 even though it’s under a recall for exploding batteries, it’s about to stop working very soon – and not because of a spontaneous fire.

Verizon and AT&T will roll out a software update Thursday to prevent the phone from recharging or connecting to cellular networks. T- Mobile rolled out the update a couple weeks ago.

Samsung says more than 93 percent of the Note 7’s under recall have been turned in, but more than 100,000 are still out there. That’s why the company worked with wireless carriers on the update that effectively renders the phone useless.

A defect caused the smartphone’s lithium-ion battery to overheat – and in some cases burst into flames – resulting in at least 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage.

Reports of battery fires first prompted a round of recalls followed by exchanges for what the company said were safer devices.

But Samsung was forced to junk the Note 7 altogether after reports that the replacement phones were causing fires too.

The recall has cost Samsung billions, and its focus now is putting the Note 7 debacle in the past.