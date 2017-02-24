Massive data leak exposes sensitive data from websites

Data leak (Photo: Thinkstock, Getty Images)

Do you use services like Uber, Fitbit or OK Cupid? If so, you might want to change your password.

According to Forbes.com, a Google researcher uncovered a massive leak that exposed passwords, private messages and other sensitive user data from several popular services.

The leak was from CloudFlare, which hosts and serves content for more than two million websites. According to Forbes, the CloudFlare usually hosts content form different sites on the same server, so information on one vulnerable site could expose information on another unrelated site hosted by the company.

The leak was exposed by Travis Ormandy, who posted on February 17 about it.

To find the list of companies affected by the CloudFlare leak: click here.

