New NASA robot inspired by origami

A new robot being developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory was inspired by origami -- and can flatten itself to crawl into small places.
The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot (PUFFER) has been tested in a variety of environments from the Mojave Desert in California to the snowy hills of Antarctica.
The idea behind the PUPPER is to have a device that can explore places took risky for a rover.
The robot can crawl up 45-degree slopes, and then slink into pits or craters.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs