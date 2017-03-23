New NASA robot inspired by origami

The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot (PUFFER) is lightweight design and is capable of flattening itself, tucking in its wheels and crawling into places rovers can't fit. NASA photo

A new robot being developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory was inspired by origami -- and can flatten itself to crawl into small places.

The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot (PUFFER) has been tested in a variety of environments from the Mojave Desert in California to the snowy hills of Antarctica.

The idea behind the PUPPER is to have a device that can explore places took risky for a rover.

The robot can crawl up 45-degree slopes, and then slink into pits or craters.

