New NASA robot inspired by origami

10News WTSP , WTSP 1:15 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

A new robot being developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory was inspired by origami -- and can flatten itself to crawl into small places.

The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot (PUFFER)  has been tested in a variety of environments from the Mojave Desert in California to the snowy hills of Antarctica.

The idea behind the PUPPER is to have a device that can explore places took risky for a rover.

The robot can crawl up 45-degree slopes, and then slink into pits or craters.

 

