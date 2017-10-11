No, you're not alone: Facebook and Instagram suffer outage

The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- No, it's not just you: Facebook went down for many users and apparently, Instagram suffered as well.

Services, including Down Detector and Outage Report, show a large number of user-generated reports of the social media platforms not functioning. There's an obvious spike just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This could have been the most productive workday ever. Thankfully, though, there are reports of the services returning to life just after noon.

The services' map shows parts of the U.S. and Europe are the most affected areas, or where most of the down reports are coming from since the platforms stopped responding.

Facebook owns the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

