No, you're not alone: Facebook and Instagram suffer outage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- No, it's not just you: Facebook went down for many users and apparently, Instagram suffered as well.
Services, including Down Detector and Outage Report, show a large number of user-generated reports of the social media platforms not functioning. There's an obvious spike just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.
This could have been the most productive workday ever. Thankfully, though, there are reports of the services returning to life just after noon.
Twitter: Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM EST
Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017
RT if you're also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs
The services' map shows parts of the U.S. and Europe are the most affected areas, or where most of the down reports are coming from since the platforms stopped responding.
Facebook owns the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.
