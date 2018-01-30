After scrub, SpaceX targets Wednesday launch of Falcon 9, GovSat-1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying GovSat-1 stands on Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. After a scrub Tuesday, SpaceX will try again to launch the mission at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, the opening of a window extending to 6:46 p.m. (Photo: Craig Bailey, Florida Today)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX will try again at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, to launch a Falcon 9 rocket and European communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Strong winds and an unreliable sensor resulted in the launch team scrubbing the first countdown Tuesday afternoon, about an hour before the launch window opened at 4:25 p.m.

Wednesday's window at Launch Complex 40 is the same, opening at 4:25 p.m. and closing at 6:46 p.m.

The weather forecast is excellent, with a 90 percent chance of conditions meeting launch rules.

More: SpaceX targeting February for Falcon Heavy launch

SpaceX planned to lower the 230-foot Falcon 9 into a horizontal position so a transducer could be replaced on the rocket carrying GovSat-1.

GovSat-1 is the first spacecraft flying for a public-private partnership dreamed up four years ago by the government of Luxembourg and SES, a Luxembourg-headquartered satellite operator.

"We’ve been patient for four years, so we can be a bit more patient," said Karim Michel Sabbagh, the president and CEO of SES, referring to the potential for delays.

The satellite's capacity will be dedicated to military and government users from European Union and NATO member states, potentially including the U.S.

Luxembourg's prime minister and defense minister are in town to see the launch.

The satellite is flying atop a used Falcon 9 rocket whose first-stage booster launched a U.S. government mission last May.

After that flight, the booster landed back at Cape Canaveral. This time, no landing will be attempted.

© 2018 WTSP-TV