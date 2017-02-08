Eclipse, comet provide for celestial treat

ST. PETERSBURG – Skywatchers, get ready! A celestial treat is headed your way and all you’ll need is binoculars.

Friday night into early Saturday morning there will be a “penumbral” lunar eclipse during the full “snow” moon and a comet flyby.

Astronomy Professor Craig Joseph explained what to look for as you turn your eyes to the sky.

In a penumbral eclipse, the full moon passes into the area of the earth’s shadow known as the penumbra.

“You’ll be able to see a distinct darkening on one part of the moon, on probably in the upper left-hand side,” he said.

Joseph says you don’t need binoculars to notice a difference, but the sky must be clear. He says a penumbral eclipse isn’t the most spectacular type, but it is fascinating.

“It’s one big rock basically casting a shadow on another big rock, but to see that in the sky with these celestial objects, I think, is kind of fascinating.”

Adding to the astronomical excitement is comet 45P.

A few hours after the eclipse, the comet will make its closest approach to earth. It’ll be about 7.4 million miles away, which is close enough for you to notice with binoculars.

“7 million miles isn’t that far away. When you look at a map of the solar system, that’s like a hairs-breath distance from the earth,” Joseph explained.

To check out Comet 45P you’ll want to look east around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning and watch for a bright blue-green head with a tail in the constellation Hercules.

Joseph says the thing you should plan for is this summer’s total solar eclipse. It will be visible from coast to coast and will be the first total eclipse visible only in the U.S. since the country was founded.

“A total eclipse of the sun is probably the most awesome spectacle in nature. The moon covers up the sun. It gets dark in the middle of the day and the stars come out,” said Joseph.

Unfortunately, he says you won’t get the full experience in Florida. He says the closest region to us is Charleston, South Carolina.

(© 2017 WTSP)