Could the Oroville crisis happen in Tampa?

Have you seen the incredible images of the overflow situation at the Oroville Dam in California?

Granted, Tampa's Hillsborough River Dam is considerably smaller, but the question of whether the dam could ever be breached is easy to answer.

It already has.

Jim Mendola’s rental home has a gorgeous backyard view of the Hillsborough River.

“It's very nice here. Very nice and relaxing,” said Mendola.

But a newspaper clipping from 1950 shows a less relaxing time. The same house was devastated by flood waters when the nearby Hillsborough Dam was overwhelmed by rain from a hurricane.

“It's amazing, that picture,” said Mendola, seeing it for the first time, “It's more than halfway up the house.”

Looking at what's happening in California reminds Mendola that he's downstream from a dam holding back more than a billion gallons of water - Tampa’s fresh water drinking supply.

“Yeah, we have seen our dam fail,” said Rodney Kite-Powell, curator at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Kite-Powell says the first Hillsborough dam, built in the 1920s, was breached a decade later. Its replacement in 1944 failed again when other big storms hit in the 50s and 60s.

Houses and businesses were destroyed. Not on the scale of the dam in California, “But it does not make the flooding that happened any less significant to those that were affected by it,” said Kite-Powell.

So what's been done since then to avoid another flood?

Well, for one thing, the Army Corps of Engineers helped with the construction of the Tampa Bypass Canal, a relief valve of sorts on the northern end of the Hillsborough River. The canal empties into the Palm River and eventually into McKay Bay.

Since the construction of the bypass canal, there has been no dam breach, even in record-breaking rainfall.

“It's well-maintained, structurally sound. So, we are in good shape when it comes to our dam,” said Tampa Water Department director Chuck Weber.

Weber also cites technological improvements which let engineers know every 30 seconds what water levels are, and adjust the dam release valves to head off any sudden surge. There’s 24/7 monitoring and a rigorous maintenance schedule.

Still, the folks living below the Oroville dam never expected something like this to happen.

Which is why, despite Tampa’s assurances, folks like Jim Mendola say it's probably a good idea to keep one eye on the view and the other upstream.

In an emergency? “Run for the hills,” laughed Mendola. “Get away from the water.”

