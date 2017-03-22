Find a planet, scientists need your help

Scientists believe that out beyond Neptune may be a ninth planet, called "Planet X," and you can help search for it at backyardworlds.org. (Photo: Custom)

A group of scientists wants your help -- yes, you! -- in discovering celestial bodies, including our solar system's possible ninth planet, or "Planet X."

Look into the night sky and you can see amazing things. But with NASA's help you can see much more.

Jackie Faherty is an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. She co-founded a new project called Backyard Worlds and needs your help.

"You could actually find another planet that exists in our own solar system," Faherty said.

The website features millions of NASA satellite images taken in infrared light, which our eyes alone can't see.

"It's a lot of work for one person to try and do this. It's too much work," Faherty said.

Josh Emery is an astronomer and associate professor in UT's Earth and Planetary Sciences Department.

WBIR 10News asked him to check out Backyard Worlds.

"For these folks to have realized that there's this data set that exists already, that they need help going through, that then they can use all of the power of our citizenry to go through that data - I think it's brilliant!" he said.

At the Backyard Worlds website, four different images of the same point in space play on a loop, and it's your job to detect any moving bodies.

"They take images that were made over several different years and they line up the frames, the scenes," Emery explained.

Scientists believe that out beyond Neptune may be a ninth planet, called "Planet X."

"The word 'planet' is derived from a Greek word that means wanderer," Emery said, "so they're moving relative to the stars."

A field guide on the website shows you what to avoid, like splotches of light pollution.

"You know, there might be light that's hitting a screw off somewhere that just happens to come into the detector, and so it looks like a bright spot," Emery said.

It also shows what to look for, including a small moving dot that appears in at least three of the four images - what could be Planet X.

"If you identify something that looks like it moves in the images, you mark it and then you tell us and then we go and look through all of the markings that people have done," Faherty explained.

Tools on the site let users invert, zoom and rotate the images.

"I'm taking an oil painting class now, actually, and our teacher said that for oil painting, too, if you're just not seeing what you think you should be seeing in the picture, then you try flipping it and see how it looks," Emery said.

But...why not just let a computer do all the work?

"The human brain is brilliant at that kind of thing. We're trained to pick out minute difference in scenes, you know, little bits of movement in ways that computers just can't mimick yet," Emery said.

That's why Faherty and her colleagues want your brain and eyes, to help discover not only Planet X but also bodies called brown dwarfs.

"These objects are extremely important to our understanding of the history of our Milky Way," Faherty said.

"Imagine the news announcement that may come out someday, saying, 'Hey, we've discovered another body the size of the earth orbiting the sun!'" Emery said. "Imagine being a part of that, being one of the discoverers."

No science background is required. Just a curiosity about the night sky.

"Women and minorities are particularly underrepresented in the sciences, and so I encourage anyone and everyone to participate in this project, especially those who don't necessarily see their role models left and right in this field," Faherty said. "I'm a female, my mother was Puerto Rican, so I'm of Hispanic background, and so I encourage anyone with any kind of background to participate in the sciences."

People can check out Backyard Worlds HERE. It launched in mid-February, and already more than 25,000 users have classified more than 2 million objects, Faherty said, some of which may be never-before-detected objects.

You do not need to sign up to participate, though signing up allows you to get credit for any finds you may make.

