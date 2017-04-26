WTSP
Fireball seen in sky over Florida

Fireball seen near Miami. Video from Craig Setzer, CBS Miami.

10News Staff , WTSP 8:27 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Dozens of people reported a fireball in the sky over Florida late Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society got 48 reports of the sky event that was seen about 11:55 p.m.

The fireball was seen from Volusia County to Marathon.

Craig Setzer, a meteorologist at WFOR, captured the fireball on his dash cam.

 

"This was a large bright light moving quickly across the sky. It had pieces break off that glowed orangish red. I saw pieces break off twice before it completely disappeared," according to Gloria H. in Oak Hill on the east coast.

 

