Fireball seen in sky over Florida

A fireball is seen in the sky near Miami on Tuesday night. Craig Setzer, WFOR

TAMPA, Fla. -- Dozens of people reported a fireball in the sky over Florida late Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society got 48 reports of the sky event that was seen about 11:55 p.m.

The fireball was seen from Volusia County to Marathon.

Craig Setzer, a meteorologist at WFOR, captured the fireball on his dash cam.

Caught a #meteor or #spacejunk burning up, breaking in two looking north from W Broward. Seen in Tampa too. 11:52PM Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/LnXy2QjKfM — Craig Setzer CBS4 (@CraigSetzer) April 26, 2017

"This was a large bright light moving quickly across the sky. It had pieces break off that glowed orangish red. I saw pieces break off twice before it completely disappeared," according to Gloria H. in Oak Hill on the east coast.

