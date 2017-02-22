NASA to tell us more about exoplanets

Artist's rendering of GJ 1132b, a potential exoplanet. Dana Berry

NASA will reveal new findings about exoplanets, or planets that orbit stars other than the sun, later Wednesday.

The agency will announce the findings about 1 p.m.

NASA has identified thousands of exoplanets, including ice giant, gas giant, super-earth and terrestrial types. Some even show a close resemblance to Earth.

The announcement comes amid news NASA scientists want to redefine what constitutes a planet, a change that could make Pluto a planet again.

USA TODAY