NASA to tell us more about exoplanets

NASA will reveal new findings about exoplanets, or planets that orbit stars other than the sun, later Wednesday.
The agency will announce the findings about 1 p.m.
NASA has identified thousands of exoplanets, including ice giant, gas giant, super-earth and terrestrial types. Some even show a close resemblance to Earth.
The announcement comes amid news NASA scientists want to redefine what constitutes a planet, a change that could make Pluto a planet again.
