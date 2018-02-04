10 great places to watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch

There are few "bad" places to watch a launch on the Space Coast, but the locations that offer spectacular views will be in short supply as SpaceX targets next Tuesday for the inaugural flight of its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.
Hype surrounding the afternoon mission from pad 39A is expected to draw massive crowds anticipating the roar of the Heavy's 27 Merlin engines at liftoff, which will make it the most powerful rocket in the world.
Below, you'll find the details needed to plan your launch-viewing excursion. Launches are subject to last-minute delays and cancellations due to bad weather and technical problems.
1. Jetty Park Beach and Pier, Port Canaveral
- Best for: Excellent for most launches, particularly those from Launch Complex 46
- Where: 400 Jetty Park Rd., Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
- Hours: 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. daily
- Phone: 321-783-7111
- Cost: $15 for cars, $20 for RVs, $25 for buses
2. Playalinda Beach, Canaveral National Seashore
- Best for: Excellent for Atlas V launches from Launch Complex 41 and Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 40; very good for most launches
- Where: 1000 Playalinda Beach Rd., Canaveral National Seashore
- Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- Phone: 321-267-1110
- Cost: $10 per vehicle
- Note: Most of Canaveral National Seashore will be open for the Falcon Heavy launch except for the southernmost portion. Parking will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
3. Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, Titusville
- Best for: Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 39A; excellent for most launches
- Where: 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville, FL 32796
- Hours: Always open
- Phone: N/A
- Cost: Free
- Note: Parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge, with paved space for 46 vehicles and unpaved parking for an additional 100 vehicles. Get there early!
4. Space View Park, Titusville
- Best for: Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 39A, very good for most launches
- Where: 8 Broad St., Titusville, FL 32796
- Hours: Always open
- Phone: 321-264-5037
- Cost: None
5. Sand Point Park, Titusville
- Best for: Very good for most launches
- Where: 10 East Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville 32796
- Hours: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- Phone: 321-567-3775
- Cost: Free
6. Rotary Riverfront Park, Titusville
- Best for: Very good for most launches
- Where: 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32780
- Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- Phone: 321-264-5037
- Cost: Free
7. Alan Shepard Park, Cocoa Beach
- Best for: Good for most launches
- Where: 299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- Phone: 321-868-3252
- Cost: $15 per vehicle; no buses
8. Cocoa Beach Pier
- Best for: Good for most launches
- Where: 401 Meade Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- Hours: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily
- Phone: 321-783-7549
- Cost: Parking fee varies
9. Lori Wilson Park, Cocoa Beach
- Best for: Good for most launches
- Where: 1400 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- Hours: Dawn to dusk daily, except for scheduled use
- Phone: 321-455-1380
- Cost: Free
10. Sidney Fischer Park, Cocoa Beach
- Best for: Good for most launches
- Where: 2200 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
- Hours: Dawn to dusk daily
- Phone: 321-868-3252
- Cost: $15 per vehicle; no buses
Bonus tips for seeing a launch on the Space Coast:
Get there early. Traffic can be hectic on launch days. Arrive at your destination as early as possible and expect long lines at gates and in parking areas.
Be prepared with the right supplies. You could spend a few hours in the Florida sun waiting for the launch. Be sure to pack bottled water and sunscreen. And don't forget about portable chargers for your phones, too.
