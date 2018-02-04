10 great places to watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednsday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2018. The rocket is carrying a communications satellite for SES and the government of Luxembourg. (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

There are few "bad" places to watch a launch on the Space Coast, but the locations that offer spectacular views will be in short supply as SpaceX targets next Tuesday for the inaugural flight of its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Hype surrounding the afternoon mission from pad 39A is expected to draw massive crowds anticipating the roar of the Heavy's 27 Merlin engines at liftoff, which will make it the most powerful rocket in the world.

Below, you'll find the details needed to plan your launch-viewing excursion. Launches are subject to last-minute delays and cancellations due to bad weather and technical problems.

1. Jetty Park Beach and Pier, Port Canaveral

Best for : Excellent for most launches, particularly those from Launch Complex 46

: Excellent for most launches, particularly those from Launch Complex 46 Where: 400 Jetty Park Rd., Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

400 Jetty Park Rd., Cape Canaveral, FL 32920 Hours: 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. daily

7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. daily Phone: 321-783-7111

321-783-7111 Cost: $15 for cars, $20 for RVs, $25 for buses

$15 for cars, $20 for RVs, $25 for buses Website

2. Playalinda Beach, Canaveral National Seashore

Best for: Excellent for Atlas V launches from Launch Complex 41 and Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 40; very good for most launches

Excellent for Atlas V launches from Launch Complex 41 and Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 40; very good for most launches Where: 1000 Playalinda Beach Rd., Canaveral National Seashore

1000 Playalinda Beach Rd., Canaveral National Seashore Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

6 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily Phone: 321-267-1110

321-267-1110 Cost: $10 per vehicle

$10 per vehicle Note: Most of Canaveral National Seashore will be open for the Falcon Heavy launch except for the southernmost portion. Parking will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most of Canaveral National Seashore will be open for the Falcon Heavy launch except for the southernmost portion. Parking will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Website

3. Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, Titusville

Best for: Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 39A; excellent for most launches

Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 39A; excellent for most launches Where: 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville, FL 32796

1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville, FL 32796 Hours: Always open

Always open Phone: N/A

N/A Cost: Free

Free Note: Parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge, with paved space for 46 vehicles and unpaved parking for an additional 100 vehicles. Get there early!

Parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge, with paved space for 46 vehicles and unpaved parking for an additional 100 vehicles. Get there early! Website

4. Space View Park, Titusville

Best for : Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 39A, very good for most launches

: Falcon 9 launches from Launch Complex 39A, very good for most launches Where: 8 Broad St., Titusville, FL 32796

8 Broad St., Titusville, FL 32796 Hours: Always open

Always open Phone: 321-264-5037

321-264-5037 Cost: None

None Website

5. Sand Point Park, Titusville

Best for: Very good for most launches

Very good for most launches Where: 10 East Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville 32796

10 East Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville 32796 Hours: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily Phone: 321-567-3775

321-567-3775 Cost: Free

Free Website

6. Rotary Riverfront Park, Titusville

Best for: Very good for most launches

Very good for most launches Where: 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32780

4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32780 Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

6 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily Phone: 321-264-5037

321-264-5037 Cost: Free

Free Website

7. Alan Shepard Park, Cocoa Beach

Best for: Good for most launches

Good for most launches Where: 299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily Phone: 321-868-3252

321-868-3252 Cost: $15 per vehicle; no buses

$15 per vehicle; no buses Website

8. Cocoa Beach Pier

Best for: Good for most launches

Good for most launches Where: 401 Meade Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

401 Meade Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Hours: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily

7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily Phone: 321-783-7549

321-783-7549 Cost: Parking fee varies

Parking fee varies Website

9. Lori Wilson Park, Cocoa Beach

Best for: Good for most launches

Good for most launches Where: 1400 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

1400 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Hours: Dawn to dusk daily, except for scheduled use

Dawn to dusk daily, except for scheduled use Phone: 321-455-1380

321-455-1380 Cost: Free

Free Website

10. Sidney Fischer Park, Cocoa Beach

Best for: Good for most launches

Good for most launches Where: 2200 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

2200 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Dawn to dusk daily Phone: 321-868-3252

321-868-3252 Cost: $15 per vehicle; no buses

$15 per vehicle; no buses Website

Bonus tips for seeing a launch on the Space Coast:

Get there early. Traffic can be hectic on launch days. Arrive at your destination as early as possible and expect long lines at gates and in parking areas.

Be prepared with the right supplies. You could spend a few hours in the Florida sun waiting for the launch. Be sure to pack bottled water and sunscreen. And don't forget about portable chargers for your phones, too.

