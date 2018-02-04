SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch weather looking favorable

SpaceX's three-core, 27-engine Falcon Heavy launch vehicle sits on pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in December 2017. (Photo: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The highly-anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket likely won't be hampered because of weather, according to the Air Force.

However, it's not yet a 100-percent go: there are concerns strong easterly winds and thick clouds could scrub the launch at any time during a window from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A.

The forecast for SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch is looking favorable. However, strong winds and low clouds could scrub launch for a day. (Photo: 10Weather)

There's a 20-percent chance weather conditions alone could kick the launch to the following day. Tuesday will be the better day, as a delay to Wednesday increases the probability of the weather-related scrub to 30 percent given similar concerns

Another Air Force weather update is expected Sunday.

At 230-feet tall, Falcon Heavy will be the world's most powerful rocket at launch. Twenty-seven Merlin engines provide more than 5.1 million pounds of thrust and have the capability of carrying the weight of a fully-loaded jetliner with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel into space, according to SpaceX.

The inaugural flight of Falcon Heavy isn't carrying any humans nor space-related instruments. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced his own red, 2008 Tesla Roadster will be the rocket's payload -- a nod to his other company, Tesla.

