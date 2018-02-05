What time does SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch?

At launch, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world with more than 5.1 million pounds of thrust. (Photo: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The most powerful rocket in the world is scheduled to launch Tuesday. And the weather is looking good for it.

Right now, the window for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket opens at 1:30pm and goes through 4pm. If for whatever reason it doesn't go up on Tuesday, there are windows Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

The rocket easily can carry a mass greater than a 737 jetliner filled with people, luggage and fuel from ground level to space. Only the Saturn V Apollo moon rocket in the 1970s eclipses Falcon Heavy in terms of its potential payload.

More: 10 great places to watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch

Related: Thousands expected to descend on Space Coast for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

Photos: SpaceX Falcon Heavy images

Once the rocket reaches the extent of Earth's atmosphere, the rocket separates into two main parts. One Merlin engine continues lifting its payload into orbit.

And now we've reached the top, the payload itself. In the case of the highly-anticipated launch Tuesday, Feb. 6, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the Falcon Heavy's first passenger is his own red Tesla Roadster car.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV