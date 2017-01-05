Should colleges offer scholarships for eSports?

A local man is trying to get more schools to offer scholarships for competitive gamers. (Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

As a parent you probably don't like encouraging your kids to play video games. but it turns out being glued to one of these playing games like this-- can earn you big bucks!

ESports, otherwise known as competitive gaming, generated $194 million in 2016 and is set to double to $465 million this year. That’s according to newzoo, which is a firm specializing in games and esports.

One local man is pushing more colleges and universities to offer "e-sports” programs and scholarships.

Ronald Goolsby, 25, has been playing video games for 14 years, so he knows how much time and effort people put into gaming.

Goolsby is in the beginning stages of meeting with local universities to offer scholarships and programs where students can learn how to play on a competitive level.

University of California, Irvine, Robert Morris University and University of Pikeville are just some schools that offer scholarships for avid gamers, who want a formal education in eSports.

“It doesn’t matter if it's American football, rugby, or water polo, if people play the sport then a scholarship should be offered”, says Goolsby.

Goolsby has spent over $5,000 on his equipment.

Should colleges offer scholarships for competitive video gaming? Have your voice heard and vote here.

(© 2017 WTSP)