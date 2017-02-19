Watch live: SpaceX plans Sunday launch from KSC after scrub

A Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. The rocket will boost a Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station. (Photo: Nasa.gov)

Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: SpaceX is counting down to a planned 9:39 a.m. launch attempt this morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

Original story:

SpaceX hopes to try again at 9:38 a.m. Sunday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, after a technical problem aborted Saturday’s first countdown with 13 seconds remaining.

CEO Elon Musk said he personally called off the launch, choosing to play it safe after engineers saw “slightly odd” behavior from a piston that helps control steering of the Falcon 9 rocket’s upper-stage Merlin engine nozzle.

“Standing down to investigate,” he said on Twitter.

SpaceX is trying to launch a Falcon 9 for the first time from pad 39A at KSC, the historic launch site from which the Apollo moon missions and dozens of space shuttles lifted off — the last one in 2011.

On top of the 210-foot rocket is a Dragon capsule carrying nearly 5,500 pounds of supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station under a NASA contract.

Musk said the Falcon 9 probably would have been safe to fly Saturday, but “that 1% chance isn’t worth rolling the dice.”

"I called it off," Musk said, even though monitors showed the system was "green," or ready for launch.

He said the problem was "not obviously related" to a small helium system leak that SpaceX had reported it was working on Friday, but that possibility also was "not out of the question."

If the technical issue is resolved, forecasters predict a 70 percent chance of favorable weather for Sunday’s instantaneous launch window at 9:38 a.m.

Plans again call for trying to land the first stage booster in Cape Canaveral. Anyone nearby can expect to hear loud sonic booms as the booster touches down miles south of the launch site.

If the mission does not launch Sunday, no attempt can be made Monday because of the space station’s orbit.

NASA would then need to negotiate with Russian space officials to determine if a launch opportunity is available on Tuesday. A Russian Progress supply ship is scheduled to blast off to the station early Wednesday from Kazakhstan.

Launch Sunday

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Mission: Dragon cargo resupply mission to International Space Station (CRS-10)

Launch Time: 9:38 a.m. EST

Launch Window: Instantaneous

Launch Complex: 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Weather: 70 percent “go”

Florida Today