Tampa not among 20 finalists for Amazon's new headquarters

TAMPA, Fla. – Amazon has announced its shortlist of cities still eligible to win its second headquarters.
Tampa was not among the 20 cities unveiled Thursday. Miami was the only Florida city on the shortlist.
Amazon will build its new headquarters – dubbed HQ2 – somewhere outside its current Seattle campus.
Last fall, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties had submitted a joint bid for the coveted second headquarters, which Amazon says will create about 50,000 jobs and generate more than $5 billion in investment. Manatee County’s Economic Development Corporation also submitted a proposal.
In September, Amazon announced its search for a second headquarters.
Amazon received 238 proposals for HQ2. The company expects to decide on the location of HQ2 in 2018.
The 20 cities still eligible for Amazon’s HQ2 include:
Atlanta
Austin, Texas
Boston
Chicago
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas
Denver
Indianapolis
Los Angeles
Miami
Montgomery County, Maryland
Nashville, Tennessee
Newark, New Jersey
New York City
Northern Virginia, Virginia
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Raleigh, North Carolina
Toronto
Washington D.C.
