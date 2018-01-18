Tampa not among 20 finalists for Amazon's new headquarters

A photo taken on Oct. 10, 2016, shows the Amazon distribution center in Saran. (Photo: Guillaume Souvant, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Amazon has announced its shortlist of cities still eligible to win its second headquarters.

Tampa was not among the 20 cities unveiled Thursday. Miami was the only Florida city on the shortlist.

Amazon will build its new headquarters – dubbed HQ2 – somewhere outside its current Seattle campus.

Last fall, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties had submitted a joint bid for the coveted second headquarters, which Amazon says will create about 50,000 jobs and generate more than $5 billion in investment. Manatee County’s Economic Development Corporation also submitted a proposal.

In September, Amazon announced its search for a second headquarters.

Amazon received 238 proposals for HQ2. The company expects to decide on the location of HQ2 in 2018.

The 20 cities still eligible for Amazon’s HQ2 include:

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York City

Northern Virginia, Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto

Washington D.C.

