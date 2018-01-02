Uber releases Tampa stats from New Year's Eve

A phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on Sept. 22, 2017, in London, England. (Photo: Leon Neal, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Uber released stats Tuesday on how Tampa riders used the ride-sharing app on New Year’s Eve.

The most popular drop-off locations ahead of midnight were Jackson’s Bistro, The Franklin Manor, Sail Pavilion, Ybor Strip, Shepard’s Beach Resort and MacDinton’s Irish Pub.

“Thank you to drivers who gave up their night to help people make smart choices and provide a reliable alternative to drinking and driving,” Uber wrote in a news release.

Some 442 Tampa riders were in an Uber when the clock struck midnight. The most rides one person took throughout the night was seven. One driver had 14 trips.

The highest tip was $50.

