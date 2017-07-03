All lanes of I-75 blocked in Henry County after 'major incident'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- All lanes of Interstate 75 are blocked in Henry County after a "major incident".
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked before Exit 212 in Locust Grove.
Motorists are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 201/SR 36.
There is no estimated time for clearance.
SkyTracker footage showed crews cleaning up the roads.
