All lanes of I-75 blocked in Henry County after 'major incident'

Phillip Kish , WXIA 3:04 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- All lanes of Interstate 75 are blocked in Henry County after a "major incident". 

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked before Exit 212 in Locust Grove.

Motorists are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 201/SR 36. 

There is no estimated time for clearance. 

SkyTracker footage showed crews cleaning up the roads. 

