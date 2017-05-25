Photos: Top of truck ripped off after hitting bridge

N Main at Brooks, just north of downtown Houston (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- A big rig trailer didn't clear a bridge north of downtown, striking the overpass and crumpling the top of the rig's trailer.

Views from Air 11 show the incident occurred on N. Main near Brooks sometime around noon Thursday.

Slideshow: Top of truck ripped off near downtown

There was no immediate word on injuries, if any. No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.

As of 12:40 p.m. the road remained blocked in both directions at the underpass as the cleanup and investigation were getting underway.

