Naked man who jumped on cars dies at hospital

TAMPA -- A naked man who jumped on cars on Dale Mabry Highway Wednesday morning has died at an area hospital, according to Tampa Police Department.

The incident shut down southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Hwy. between Columbus Drive and Spruce Street.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:56 a.m. and found the man acting irrationally and banging his head on the windshields of cars. They were able to subdue the man and transport him the hospital where he later died.

Tampa PD told reporters that he may have been under the influence of drugs. They did not release the details on how the man died.

The roadway is still closed as of 8:20 a.m. as police investigate the incident. Take Himes Avenue as a detour around the road closure.

