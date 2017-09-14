Santa Fe River flooding may force I-75 closure

(Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

Just when you thought it was safe to come home after Hurricane Irma, it appears that the Santa Fe River at the Alachua/Columbia County border is just a foot away from forcing officials to shut down Interstate 75.

Good news, the latest readings show the river may be receding, but they are keeping a close eye on it.

The river rose 15 feet on Wednesday, to a height of 57 feet.

FDOT says it will shut down the road at 58.

If the interstate was closed, it would force people to detour along I-10 either towards Tallahassee or Jacksonville in order to get back into Florida.

That's a detour nightmare that would force people to go hundreds of miles out of their way.

Look for updates at FL511.com.



