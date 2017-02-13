Sarasota to keep traffic moving using roundabouts

SARASOTA, Fla -We've all been there -- stuck in traffic. Some communities are turning to roundabouts to keep traffic moving. There are 5,000 such roundabouts across the country.

The city of Sarasota will be adding 11 of them along U.S. Hwy. 41 over the next several years. Drivers have strong feelings about them.

“I’m finding them a very convenient way to get around,” said Peg Adams, visiting from Michigan.

“I hate them, I hate them,” added Marlene from Bosotn.She said, “I find them very frightening and confusing.”

Regardless of the feelings of locals or visitors, the roundabouts are coming, starting at University Parkway and stretching south along the bayside to Orange Avenue. The first two roundabouts will be on 14th Street and 10th Street, built simultaneously this fall.

“The goal is to make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians and still allowing the volume of traffic to go through,” said Alex DavisShaw, city engineer.

The U.S. 41 roundabouts will have two lanes. Before entering, drivers need to yield to the traffic in the roundabout.

Davis Shaw says drivers need to plan ahead. She said, “You’ll need to know where you want to be on the other side.”

Stay in the inside lane to turn left, right lane to turn right and both lanes will take you straight through as well.

Adams said, “It takes away some of the stop signs just seems to move more smoothly.”

Roundabouts are supposed to be safer. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, compared to traditional intersections there are 90 percent fewer fatalities at roundabouts and the number of accidents with injuries drops 76 percent.

“It’s a slower speed, so injuries are reduced,” said Shaw.

If you’re still uneasy about the larger roundabouts, city officials suggest practicing at the single lane roundabouts downtown.

The project will cost about $8 million. The city’s cost is $3 million and the state will pay the balance.

