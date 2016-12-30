WTSP
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on the Sunshine Skyway

A wrong-way driver was killed in an early morning crash on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway bridge.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:12 PM. EST December 30, 2016

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A New Port Richey woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Sunshine Skyway early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Shontel Nicole Chase, 29, was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when her Ford Focus collided head on with a pickup truck driven by Jon Allen Mitchell, 55, of Palmetto.

Mitchell is listed in critical but stable condition at Blake Medical Center. Chase was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report Chase was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway for more than four hours, causing drivers headed to Manatee County to be redirected through Interstate 75.

