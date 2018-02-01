155 Florida hotels among AAA's highest-rated in North America

The Don CeSar is pictured on Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo: Mark Bergin, WTSP)

Some 155 Florida hotels are among the highest rated in North America, according to rankings released Wednesday by the American Automobile Association.

AAA named 10 Florida hotels to its list of five-diamond Hotels. The five-diamond club includes 121 hotels and 63 restaurants.

Florida had the third most five-diamond hotels among the 50 states.

The association named the following hotels to its five-diamond list:

Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale

Ritz-Carlton Palm Beach

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Acqualina Resort & Spa in Miami Beach

The Breakers Palm Beach

The Four Season Palm Beach

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan

Four Season Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World

Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island

Naples and the Ponte Vedra Beach Inn & Club

According to AAA, five-diamond hotels offer, "Ultimate luxury, sophistication and comfort. Extraordinary physical attributes. Meticulous personalized service. Extensive amenities. Impeccable standards of excellence."

No Tampa Bay-area hotels received five-diamond ratings. However, 14 Bay-area hotels got four-diamond ratings, including:

The Epicurean -- Tampa, Florida

Grand Hyatt Tampa Baya -- Tampa, Florida

Le Méridien -- Tampa, Florida

Renaissance Tampa International Plaza, -- Tampa, Florida

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa -- Tampa, Florida

Westin Tampa Bay -- Tampa, Florida

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa -- Clearwater Beach, Florida

Opal Sands Resort -- Clearwater Beach, Florida

Sandpearl Resort -- Clearwater Beach, Florida

Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Don CeSar -- St. Pete Beach, Florida

Ritz-Carlton -- Sarasota, Florida

Westin -- Sarasota, Florida

The Resort at Longboat Key Club

A total of 1,676 hotels received the four-diamond rating. Florida has 145 four-diamond hotels.

Go to AAA's website for a complete list of five-diamond hotels or for a complete list of four-diamond hotels.

© 2018 WTSP-TV