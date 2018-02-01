155 Florida hotels among AAA's highest-rated in North America

Some 155 Florida hotels are among the highest rated in North America, according to rankings released Wednesday by the American Automobile Association.
AAA named 10 Florida hotels to its list of five-diamond Hotels. The five-diamond club includes 121 hotels and 63 restaurants.
Florida had the third most five-diamond hotels among the 50 states.
The association named the following hotels to its five-diamond list:
- Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale
- Ritz-Carlton Palm Beach
- St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
- Acqualina Resort & Spa in Miami Beach
- The Breakers Palm Beach
- The Four Season Palm Beach
- Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan
- Four Season Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World
- Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island
- Naples and the Ponte Vedra Beach Inn & Club
According to AAA, five-diamond hotels offer, "Ultimate luxury, sophistication and comfort. Extraordinary physical attributes. Meticulous personalized service. Extensive amenities. Impeccable standards of excellence."
No Tampa Bay-area hotels received five-diamond ratings. However, 14 Bay-area hotels got four-diamond ratings, including:
- The Epicurean -- Tampa, Florida
- Grand Hyatt Tampa Baya -- Tampa, Florida
- Le Méridien -- Tampa, Florida
- Renaissance Tampa International Plaza, -- Tampa, Florida
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa -- Tampa, Florida
- Westin Tampa Bay -- Tampa, Florida
- Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa -- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Opal Sands Resort -- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Sandpearl Resort -- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Don CeSar -- St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Ritz-Carlton -- Sarasota, Florida
- Westin -- Sarasota, Florida
- The Resort at Longboat Key Club
A total of 1,676 hotels received the four-diamond rating. Florida has 145 four-diamond hotels.
