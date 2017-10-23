3 Tampa Bay area resorts among Condé Nast Traveler's top 10

The 230-room Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater was ranked No. 8 among the top 10 resorts in Florida. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

The Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards named three Tampa Bay area resorts among its top 10 in Florida.

The Resort at Longboat Key in Sarasota was ranked No. 5. In Clearwater, the 253-room Sandpearl Resort was ranked No. 7 while the 230-room Opal Sands Resort was ranked No. 8.

Go to Condé Nast Traveler’s website for more information.

