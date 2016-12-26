3 women live high life as only passengers on jet

Laura Stevens, 34, from Sutton, and her friends Sarah Hunt and Laurie-Lin Waller lived the high life as the only passengers on a jet from Gibraltar to London.

Laura Stevens, 34, from Sutton, and friends Sarah Hunt and Laurie-Lin Waller, were treated to glasses of champagne, three-course meals and were given a special tour of the cockpit during the flight from Gibraltar to London Heathrow, according to a report in the Sutton Guardian.

The trio lucked out when the flight they were due to fly back on was delayed by three hours, but when they arrived at the airport they realized that other passengers had been booked onto a later flight.

The television producer from Sutton said: “We felt like A-listers' as cabin crew ushered them into business class seats, having paid just £80 ($100) for an economy return ticket.

“It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we'll never forget. We felt like celebrities, especially when we were given Champagne. It was the best Christmas present ever, we couldn't believe how kind and lovely everyone was.

She added: 'The celebrity treatment continued on board when we were given front row seats and a private safety talk.

“The plane took off really quickly because it was so light, it felt like we were on a private jet.

“The cabin crew were laughing and even the pilot made an announcement stating he'd never flown a commercial flight with so few people.'

They took videos and selfies on board and tucked into breaded chicken and potato salad with cheese, hot crusty rolls and chocolate pudding.

Laura said: “'People pay thousands for the kind of experience we had but we got it all for the cost of an economy ticket, it was a real one-off.

"We can't thank BA enough, they made our Christmas."