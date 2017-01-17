5 things to do at Epcot Festival of the Arts

What's new at Epcot? (Photo: Tim Walters, Florida Today)

Epcot festival fans, rejoice! You don't have to wait until March and the Flower and Garden Festival to experience the wonder that the folks at Disney put into a special event.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts started Jan. 13 and continues weekends through Feb. 20. Lucky for you, in the magical world of Disney, weekends last four days: Friday through Monday.

The festival pays homage to all things creative, with culinary studios throughout the World Showcase offering food so beautiful you'll hesitate before biting in: deconstructed sweet potato pie, a chocolate chip cookie-turned-artist-palette and an almond cake that looks like stained glass. Other kiosks offer artwork by Disney artists from around the world.

Of course the performing arts play a part in the festival, too, with the music of Disney's popular Broadway shows on stage at the American Gardens Theatre three times a day Friday through Monday, as well as music by high school and college jazz bands and living statues in Future World.

There's a lot to see, do and taste.

"One afternoon won't be enough," said Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Epcot, at a recent press preview party. "We hope you love it as much as we loved creating it for you."

So if you're planning a visit to the festival, here are five suggestions for must-experience things at the first Epcot International Festival of the Arts.

1. Croissant doughnuts. This trio of savory pastries offers a surprise in every bite. One has whipped herb cream cheese with sea salt. Another features chicken mousse with fresh herbs and Everything Bagel seasoning. The final is spicy tuna with Sriracha mayonnaise and sesame seeds. Get them at The Painter's Palate in the Odyssey Festival Showplace. Find a place to sit or settle in; this is a messy threesome. Filling oozes out onto fingertips and plops onto the plate. Take your time. Savor.

This savory Croissant Doughnut Trio is available at The Painter's Palate. (Photo: Kathryn Gonzalez for Florida Today)

2. Be the painting. Love classic artwork? Want to paint yourself into the scene? Here's your chance. Throughout the world showcase, painting backdrops let you become Mona Lisa or cross the Delaware with George Washington. There's usually a line, but it moves fast. While you wait, plan your pose. A Disney photographer will snap your pic and turn you into an instant master work.

Put yourself in the master work with Epcot's photo backdrops. (Photo: Kathryn Gonzalez for Florida Today)

3. Meet the artists. Yes, there's a lot of artwork for sale, from colorful Disney characters to serene landscapes. But get this: The festival doesn't just give you the chance to buy art. It gives guests the opportunity to meet the artists. On opening day, Walfrido Garcia painted a striking sunset over his native Hawaii while Kristin Tercek signed one of her whimsical art prints for a guest.

Meet artists like Walfrido Garcia of Hawaii while browsing art kiosks. (Photo: Kathryn Gonzalez for Florida Today)

4. Paint by number. Get the whole family into the act on this one. A numbered mural-to-be hangs on a wall just waiting to go from drab to glorious. Each guest gets a foam brush and a plastic container of paint with names like "Minnie's Gloves." Find numbered squares on the wall that coincide with the number on your paint container and leave your mark.

Get in on the fun and paint by numbers. (Photo: Kathryn Gonzalez for Florida Today)

5. Sing along. The Fountain View Stage and Plaza in Future World is home to entertainment throughout the festival. Catch a show by some of Central Florida's best high school and college jazz and choral ensembles. Or sing along with the American Music Machine, as they offer a cappella riffs to your favorite pop songs.

The American Music Machine performs pop favorites on the Fountain View Stage in Future World. (Photo: Kathryn Gonzalez for Florida Today)

These are just a few suggestions. For a sweet treat, try the Deconstructed Breakfast, an apple chai tea shake with maple-bourbon cream, a waffle crisp and candied bacon at E = AT^2. Or the Classic Sidecar with Chocolate Twist at the Masterpiece Kitchen.

Check out the Walking Chalk Galleries in the World Showcase.

Enjoy the magic and music of Disney on Broadway.

Challenge your family to take the Figment Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt. (And if a park photographer offers to take your picture, ask for the Figment pose. When you get your photo, the Disney dinosaur will join you in the frame.)

Explore art through seminars and interactive workshops.

Just don't put it off; you've only got five weekends left.

Epcot International Festival of the Arts

When: Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-Feb. 20

Where: Epcot

How much: The festival is included in park admission, which starts at $97

Info: disneyworld.disney.go.com

